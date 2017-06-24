Japanese diver entrusted with Shinto religion’s shrine called torii, located beneath Tateyama Bay has been friends with a friendly Asian sheepshead wrasse

Tokyo,June24:Friendship can always defy boundaries. While we might be friends with people form our neighbour hood or even school, college or workplace, sometimes friendship happens at the most unlikeliest of places. Meet Hiroyuki Arakawa. This Japanese diver has been friends with a fish for the last 25 years and we have the video to prove it Arakawa had been entrusted to oversee one of the Shinto religion’s shrine called torii, located beneath Tateyama Bay in Japan. Over the years that he has been working there, Arakawa has gotten to know the marine creatures who live around the shrine and most importantly has become friends with a friendly Asian sheepshead wrasse named Yoriko.

Their beautiful relationship has now been caught on camera and has gone viral.

But this is not strange, it turns out that a recent study says that fish can recognize the faces of humans and when a group of scientists trained them to choose a picture by spitting a jet of water at it, they could very well do it! When the scientists tried to make it more difficult, the fish easily oversaw the change and chose accordingly! This new evidence makes the diver and Yoriko’s friendship even more inspiring and legit.

Check out the video below