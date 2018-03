Dharamsala, Nov 4 : A Japanese national was today killed after his glider crashed into a hill at Bir-Billing of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

Makota Sakuma (38) took off from Billing this afternoon but lost control over his glider and it crashed into the hill, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Baijnath, Sunaina Sharma said.

He was rushed to Vivekanand Hospital, Palampur where doctors declared him brought dead, she said