Japanese six year old boy sets a new Guinness record for being the world’s youngest club DJ

Tokyo,May29: A 6-year-old boy has set a new Guinness record for being the world’s youngest club DJ after he played an hour-long set at a restaurant in Japan.

Itsuki Morita, who has just started attending elementary school in Japan, played a number of tracks using professional DJ decks in front of a big crowd of both adults and other kids. The 6-year-old Morita was first taught to mix by a friend of his mother.

He likes to play a mixture of disco and rock music, however Swedish musician Avicii is his favourite DJ. “I saw people DJing and thought it looks fun,” Morita said, on being asked why he wanted to become a DJ. “I was really happy that I could DJ. Everyone says it’s great,” he said.

Morita played an hour-long set at a restaurant and bar in Japan, according to the Gunness World Record website.

