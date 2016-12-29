Japan’s defence minister visits Yasukuni shrine after Pearl Harbor trip

December 29, 2016 | By :
Japan's defence minister visits Yasukuni shrine after Pearl Harbor trip

Tokyo, Dec 29: Japan’s defence minister visited a controversial shrine to Japan’s war dead today, just after accompanying Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a historic visit to Pearl Harbor, where Japan’s attack brought the United States into World War Two.
Television footage showed a smiling Tomomi Inada in a black jacket and skirt arriving at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, which honours Japanese who lost their lives in the country’s wars, including several leaders executed for war crimes.
Visits to the shrine by prominent Japanese officials anger neighbours China and South Korea, which consider Yasukuni a symbol of Japan’s militarism and a reminder of its wartime atrocities.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Raksha Mantri on Air: Nirmala Sitharaman undertakes sortie in IAF Sukhoi
French photographer explores the life of Japan’s modern-day geishas,Maikos
Japan’s hawkish defence minister Tomomi Inada said she had resigned over a long-brewing scandal
60-year-old yatri died of cardiac arrest on the way to holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir
Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley gets Defence portfolio after Parrikar’s resignation
US remembers 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
Top