Japan’s first naked restaurant now allows ‘Fat’ diners also

Tokyo, July 15: When it first made headlines a month ago, everything about Japan’s first nude bistro struck as unusual. To begin with, it had an Indian name, The Amrita. Then there was this discriminatory policy that forbade entry to overweight people and those over the age of 60.

The Amrita had originally planned to weigh its customers, who must be under 60 years old, before entry and anyone more than 15kgs over the average weight for their height would be turned away.

However, following a huge backlash, the restaurant has reportedly decided to amend its rules.

According to The Telegraph, when the restaurant finally opens in August, it will be relaxing its rules to allow ‘anyone aged from 20 to 120’.

The rules over the weight of the diners has also been scrapped.

But those with tattoos will still be turned way from the restaurant.

Body art is generally associated with the Japanese mafia, the Yakuza, and many establishments, such as public baths, enforce a ban on prospective clients with tattoos.

According to the Daily Mail, if a person is beautiful but overweight, admission will be at the management’s discretion. So, not only will diners be judged, they could be turned away for not meeting the restaurant’s beauty standards.

That’s not all — an advance payment will have to be made at the time of reservation and should the guests be turned away, they will have to forfeit the advance amount. Customers will also not be allowed to use their mobile phones and would be required to lock them away.