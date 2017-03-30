Japan's Yubari King: Melon as costly as car, due to sweetness.

London/UK, March 30: What if you get to know about a melon that costs as much as a new car?

According to a story in The Independent, the people of Japan are purchasing melons that cost as much as the price of a new car.

This specific variety of melon is called the Yubari King. The fruit is actually a cross between two types of cantaloupe.

The fruit is produced only in a certain region can be named ‘Yubari’.

A pair of the premium cantaloupes has been sold at auction for an astounding 21,500 GBP. That is over 10,000 GBP for one melon.

The bidder who claimed the melons is the owner of a supermarket in Hyogo Prefecture. “I wanted to return a favour to the farmers of Yubari, who help us every year,” he said.

The reason Yubari King melons are so expensive is reportedly due to their sweetness.

The latest sale has been record-breaking, as previously Yubari melons were bought for no more than 19,000 GBP.(ANI)