Jat stir: Delhi Police to impose prohibitory orders as precaution

New Delhi, June 5 : In view of the renewed agitation launched by certain sections of the Jat community in Haryana, Delhi Police on Sunday decided to impose prohibitory orders in sensitive areas bordering Haryana as a precautionary measure.

“The decision to impose prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 in areas along Delhi and Haryana border and other parts of the city has been taken as a precautionary measures,” a Delhi Police spokesman told IANS.

“The decision was taken so that the law and order situation is maintained in the border areas. The prohibitory orders will be imposed from Sunday midnight,” he said.

In the first phase of the Jat agitation in February earlier this year, protesters had gathered around hubs like Madhuban Chowk in North Delhi and Najafgarh in Southwest Delhi.

As many as 30 persons were killed and 320 others injured in Haryana and property worth crores of rupees was destroyed during the agitation in February. Haryana almost remained paralysed for nearly 10 days.

A section of Jat leaders has again renewed the agitation after the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently put on hold the Haryana government notification giving reservation to the Jat and other communities.

The call for the renewed agitation was given by the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS).