Javed Akhtar says ‘loud speakers should not be used by the mosques’, supports Sonu Nigam

Lyricist Javed Akhtar made a statement about mosques and Azaan by defending Sonu Nigam, says that ”This is to put on record that I totally agree with all those including Sonu Nigam who want that Loud speakers should not be used by the mosques and for that matter by any place of worship in residential areas.”.

Sonu Nigam was there in news about mosques and azaan when he tweeted, ”God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” ”And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or Gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then? Honest? True?. Gundagardi hai bus.”

After Akthar’s comment, Twitterati’s came up with different perceptions on this take and had a point-blank talk.

Some questioned why he is limiting it to mosques

