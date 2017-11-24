JawaharLal Nehru University prohibits JawaharLal Nehru’s books at exhibition on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, November 24: On the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru on 14 November, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration barred his books for a day-long exhibition.

In fact, there was a note that was sent to the publishers to display works on Deen Dayal Upadhyay and BR Ambedkar. According to reports, an email was sent by the university’s B R Ambedkar Central Library to the publishers on November 10. So, as a result of it, the granted permission for only the books that were published in the year 2016-17, making just two exceptions.

it was mentioned in the mail that please follow the guidelines as follows. Only those books that were published in the year 2016-17 should be displayed. all those books that re on and about Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Pandit Deen Dayal may also be displayed.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University gave an advice for the participating publishers that display the literature relating to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and B R Ambedkar.

Jawaharlal Nehru was an excellent writer in English and wote several books like The Discovery of India, Glimpses of World History and his autobiography Toward Freedom.

Jawaharlal Nehru wrote about 30 letters to his daughter Indira Gandhi when Indira Gandhi was just 10 years old and was in a boarding school in Mussoorie teaching about natural history and the story of civilizations. The collection of these letters were later published as a book Letters from a Father to His Daughter.

The library’s professional assistant Rishabh Jain sent a letter signed by him which read that all books on and about B R Ambedkar and Pandit Deen Dayal that were published anytime may also be displayed.

Many publishers ignored that library’s diktat and featured books that were written by JawaharLal Nrhru and also that were written on JawaharLal Nehru.

However, the librarian Ramesh C Gaur said that the exhibition had nothing to do with JawaharLal Nehru’s birth anniversary and refused that any guidelines were given to the publishers. Around sixty vendors and publishers took part in it.

According to reliable sources, one of the publishers who participated in the exhibition said that he had received an official e-mail from JawaharLal Nehru University and told to display books on Hindutva icon, Dalit social reformer.

On the other hand, another official from the library said that over 500 books on BR Ambedkar and Deen dayal Upadhyaya were recommended for procurement by the library.