Jawan killed in Kupwara during an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control

October 27, 2016

Srinagar, October 27: An Indian soldier was killed and another injured on Thursday in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC), a senior official said.

“One soldier was martyred and another injured when alert troops challenged a group of heavily armed terrorists on the LoC in Tangdhar sector,” Army’s Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The operation is still going on. The injured soldier has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

