Jaya Bachchan of Samajwadi Party urges to take steps for protection of women.

New Delhi, April 12: Former Bollywood actress and MP of Samajwadi Party has slammed the priorities of the government. She said that it is a must to take steps for the protection of women, aggressively. Instead, the Government is protecting cows. While atrocities are being committed on women. Said Jaya Bachchan of Samajwadi Party in Rajya Sabha.

The comments of a BJP youth leader in Bengal which announced that “Rs. 11 lakh bounty” for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was disowned by the party. This provoked anger in parliament on Wednesday.

“You can protect cows, but what about women?” Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha, where several opposition parties demanded the government’s answer to the BJP youth leader’s declaration.

