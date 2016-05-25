Jaya, Stalin, Karuna sworn in as MLAs

Chennai, May 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, DMK chief M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin were today sworn in as MLAs in the 15th Tamil Nadu Assembly, which met for its first session under pro-tem Speaker S Semmalai.

Jayalalithaa, representing R K Nagar constituency, was the first to be sworn in after the House met and Semmalai initiated the proceedings.

The Chief Minister was sworn in the name of God followed by her ministers including, her trusted lieutenant O Pannerselvam.

After the ministers, DMK leader M K Stalin, who is set to take over as Leader of the Opposition, took oath in the name of his conscience followed by former Speaker and Deputy Speaker P Dhanapal and V Jayaraman.

Later, Karunanidhi, a former Chief Minister who represents Tiruvarur constituency for a successive term, was sworn in.

He was also sworn in the name of his conscience.

Earlier Jayalalithaa, Stalin and Karunanidhi were received by thumping of the desks by AIADMK and DMK members when they entered the House.