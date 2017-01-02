Jayadeva cardiovascular institute undergoes a heart transplant in a first

BENGALURU,Jan2: New year couldn’t have been better for homemaker Kathyayini and her two daughters (five and six years old) as her husband, a 40-year-old ATM security guard from Hassan, underwent a heart transplant at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences early on Saturday. The transplant is the first for a government hospital in Karnataka.

The recipient was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, which resulted in his heart becoming twice as big. His heart’s pumping capacity was down to 20 per cent.

Thirty-year-old Mario Shin Yuan Huang slipped from a rooftop on Friday and was admitted to Manipal Hospital for a head injury. After the patient was declared brain dead, his family decided to donate his organs. Luckily, his blood group matched with that of the patient at Jayadeva. With the help of the traffic police, a green corridor was created and the donor’s heart was transported from Manipal Hospital to Jayadeva Hospital at 1 am on Saturday in just 11 minutes.

A team headed by Prof Seetharama Bhat successfully conducted the heart transplant that lasted for four hours. Other specialists in the team were Dr Arul Dominic, Dr A M Jagadeesh, Dr Girish Gowda, Dr L Sridhar, Dr Ravi S Math, Dr J Naveena and others.

A heart transplant in a private hospital typically costs around `8 lakh to `13 lakh. Additionally, immunosuppressants in the first month and other medicines cost `1.5 lakh in the first month and `30,000 every month thereafter for lifetime.

Dr Seetharam Bhat, who led the team of surgeons, said, “At the most, the patient has to arrange for `3 lakh. The rest will be covered under government medical insurance schemes. Once we have done the transplant, we won’t leave him to fend for himself. Help may come in the form of donations too.”

Jayadeva got its licence to perform heart transplant in 2013. So far, 30 heart transplants have been done in the state and 42 patients are waiting for transplants. With Jayadeva entering the heart transplant scenario, the poor have hope in affording the prohibitively expensive procedure.