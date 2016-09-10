Jayalalithaa announces Rs. 2 crore reward for Paralympics gold medalist Mariyappan

Chennai, September 10: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa today announced a cash prize of Rs. 2 crore for T Mariyappan, hailing from the state, for winning a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games high jump event, reports thehansindia.com.

“I am very happy to inform you that I have decided that the Government of Tamil Nadu will award you a cash prize of Rs.2 crore on par with Olympic Gold Medal winners from Tamil Nadu,” she said in her congratulatory letter to Mariyappan.

The Chief Minister said she was delighted to learn that he has won a gold medal at the Paralympics.

“I understand that this is the first time an Indian has won a gold medal in the High Jump event in the Paralympics,” she said.

“By leaping over a height of 1.89 metres, you have leapt into history and done both the nation and the state of Tamil Nadu proud,” she further wrote in her letter.

Jayalalithaa said his achievement, overcoming several obstacles and hurdles, would inspire more and more children and the youth to overcome adversities and to participate and strive for greater achievements.

“Kindly accept my heartiest congratulations on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu on your splendid achievement.

“May you stand forth as a beacon of hope for all those striving to achieve success in their chosen fields, overcoming all odds,” she said.