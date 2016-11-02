Jayalalithaa approves Puducherry assembly bypolls list from Apollo hospital

Chennai, Nov 02: With Puducherry assembly bypolls slated to take place on November 19 and their supremo still in the hospital, the AIADMK is pushing its members into work mode.

The party released the list of working committee members for Puducherry’s Nellithope constituency on Wednesday.

The party claims that the list has been approved by their leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Law Minister C V Shanmugam, Industries Minister Sampath, Secretary Semmalai, MGR Wing secretary Rajendran, Puducherry State secretary Purushotham, Puducherry Election wing secretary P Kannan, Anbazhagan- MLA and floor leader Puducherry assembly, Omalingam- Secretary Karaikal District and MP Gokulakrishnan have been named as working committee members.

It is a tough fight for AIADMK with Congress strongman V Narayanasamy managing to gather the support of regional parties like VCK. In an effort to make the party a force to reckon with, ministers and MPs have been made a part of the working committee team.

The November 19 assembly bypoll is crucial for the party that is already facing morale issues with their leader hospitalised for over 40 days.

The last health bulletin from Apollo was on October 21. The release stated that J Jayalalithaa was responding well to treatment and was progressing gradually.

No word on her health has come from the hospital since. The party cadre hopes that she recovers to lead the party in the November 19 bypoll.