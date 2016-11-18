Jayalalithaa can ‘guide and direct now’, says Apollo Hospitals chief

Chennai, Nov 18: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is free to go home any time she wants. Apollo Hospitals cannot dictate on her discharge, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap C Reddy said today.

He said Jayalalithaa can “guide and direct now”, and :her mental state was normal”.

Last week, Reddy told reporters that the Tamil Nadu CM’s infection is fully under control but her discharge from hospital depended on her progress.

“I already told (you) her infection is fully under control. But what is required is that she needed reinvigoration to go back. This is what is happening,” he told reporters here.

He said her discharge from the hospital depended on her progress adding no date has been fixed for it.

Answering a question on her being shifted to general ward, he said, “no general ward”, adding, it was about, “which is more comfortable for her”.

He said the “change of room is only for her convenience” without elaborating whether she will continue to be in her present room or if she will be shifted.

Stating there was no major change in the line of treatment, he said, “she had therapy, which has completely cured (her).”

“What is needed is recuperation. For that all efforts are being taken. Teams are working towards that,” he said.

To a question on her discharge from hospital, he said, “I think discharge again is going to depend upon her. Whenever she feels that she is physically fit and when she feels the hospital has given enough…It will happen. There is no fixed date. For what she came (for treatment), that is completely under control.”

Answering another question, he said, “she is having the diet which she likes.”

On November 4, Reddy had said Jayalalithaa had “completely recovered” and it was up to her to decide when to go home.