Jayalalithaa hospitalised for fever and dehydration in Apollo

September 23, 2016

CHENNAI,Sept23: Chief minister Jayalalithaa was taken to the Greams Road Apollo hospital late on Thursday for fever and dehydration. A press release from the hospital chief operating officer Subbiah Viswanathan said she was stable and under observation. Security was beefed up around the hospital.

“The honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai with fever and dehydration,” he said in a release circulated to media by the state government in the wee hours today.
“The honourable madam is stable and under observation,” Viswanathan said.
