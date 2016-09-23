Jayalalithaa hospitalised for fever and dehydration in Apollo

CHENNAI,Sept23: Chief minister Jayalalithaa was taken to the Greams Road Apollo hospital late on Thursday for fever and dehydration. A press release from the hospital chief operating officer Subbiah Viswanathan said she was stable and under observation. Security was beefed up around the hospital.

