Jayalalithaa issued consent for AIADMK to celebrate 45th anniversary

Chennai,Oct14:Ailing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary has approved garlanding of M. G. Ramachandran’s (MGR) statue on October 17, the day on which he founded the party over four decades back, a statement said on Friday.

In a statement issued here AIADMK said that on October 17 the party would complete 44 years and step into 45th year.

On the day at AIADMK’s headquarters here party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan will garland MGR’s statue and also hoist the party flag.

The AIADMK said Jayalalithaa had consented to issue the statement.

The 68-year-old Jayalalithaa was admitted to hospital on September 22 for fever and dehydration.

The doctors later said she needed a longer stay at the hospital as she was suffering from infection and put her on respiratory support.

On October 8, the hospital said: “The respiratory support is closely watched and adjusted. Lungs decongestion treatment is being continued. All other comprehensive measures including nutrition, supportive therapy and passive physiotherapy are under way.”

Various political leaders citing her health condition had questioned the mode of advice given by Jayalalithaa to Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on allocating her portfolios to Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam.