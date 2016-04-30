Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi declare assets

Chennai, April 30: AIADMK Supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa have a total asset value of Rs 118.58 crore, while DMK President M Karunanidhi disclosed that his and that of his wives assets value was Rs 62.99 crore. The two leaders, who were contesting the May 16 Assembly elections, have disclosed their assets while filing their nomination papers today.

While Ms Jayalalithaa was seeking re-election from R K Nagar Assembly seat in the city, Mr Karunanidhi was seeking re-election from his home town of Tiruvarur. In her affidavit, Ms Jayalalithaa disclosed that she has movable assets to the tune of Rs 41.63 crore and immovable assets to the extent of Rs 76.95 crore. Stating that she has no dependants, Ms Jayalalithaa also disclosed that she had liabilities to the tune of Rs 2.04 crores in the form ofbank loans.

Ms Jayalalithaa said she had gold articles weighing 21,280 grams. But they were seized by the police and lying with the Treasury, Karnataka government (in connection with her disproporionate assets case). “Since the possession of the jewels is not with me, the value cannotbe ascertained”, she added. Ms Jayalalithaa had disclosed that the value of her assets while contesting the 2006 and 2011 Assembly elections were Rs 24.7 crore and Rs 51.40 crore respectively. She has declared assets worth Rs 117.13 crore (movable Rs 45.04 crore and immovable Rs 72.09 crore) while filing her nomination for the RK Nagar Assembly bye-election last year.

While Ms Jayalalithaa’s assets have doubled when compared to her disclosures in 2011 elections, Mr Karunanidhi’s assets has gone up by about 50 per cent. In respect of Mr Karunanidhi, the affidavit revealed that his assets and that of his wives, Dayalu Ammal and Rajathi Ammal, were worth Rs 62.99 crore, when compared to 2011’s figure of Rs 41 crore. In the affidavit, Mr Karunanidhi said their movable properties were worth Rs 58.77 crore. He said he had no immovable property in his name. He also has no cars, farm lands or ban loans. The immovable properties of his wives were worth Rs 4.21 crore and that of Ms Rajathi Ammal has a bank loan to the extnet of Rs 11.94 crore.