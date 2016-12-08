What Jayalalithaa leaves behind? Vineyard, Rs 44 Crore House, Nilgiri Estate, And Much more

Chennai, Dec 08: Puratchi Thalaivi J Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and one of India’s most powerful and popular politicians, died late on last Monday in Apollo Hospital, Chennai, nearly three months after she was admitted there. She was 68 years of age.

Speculation is rife whether former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has left a will and who would inherit her assets, if she had not.

The late AIADMK supremo had declared her assets and liabilities, ahead of the recent assembly elections.

The affidavit reveals most of her Rs 113-crore worth assets were acquired during her pre-politics days.

Her most valuable possession was the Poes Garden residence (bought in 1967), valued at Rs 44 crore, followed by the Rs 14-crore vineyard near Hyderabad (1968).

She also declared a 1980-model Ambassador, among her fleet of nine vehicles.

The affidavit also revealed the troubles she was facing due to the disproportionate assets case, with gold articles weighing over 21 kilos seized and lying with the Karnataka treasury.

She did not declare their value but, at today’s market prices, these would be worth over Rs 5 crore.

Her investments in Kodanad Estate, in Nilgiris, where she often went to rest and recuperate, was worth Rs 3 crore.

Indian Bank had initiated DRT proceedings for recovery of dues of Rs 2.04 crore pertaining to one of the frozen accounts, which formed her only liability.