Jayalalithaa memorial at Marina Beach may hit a dead end ?

Chennai, Feb 22: Jayalalithaa Jayaram aka ‘AMMA’ is an actor turned politician, who served 5 terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. After 75 days hospitalisation she said good bye to this world.

Now, the dream of each and every one in not only Tamil Nadu, but all over the world, who loves her is a memorable monument in Chennai, where she spent major term of life.

But, the move to Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai seems to have hit a dead end.

The AIADMK government’s plan to construct a memorial to former chief minister J Jayalalitha who passed away on December 5, 2016 may not see light.

The State government has allotted Rs 15 crore for the construction of the memorial near the MGR memorial on the Marina Beach.

However, the Supreme Court’s conviction of Sasikala Natarajan in the 21-year-old disproportionate assets case, also held the former chief minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa guilty of corruption.

The case against her was drop-down because she had passed away.

There are three sets of Public interest litigation filed in the Chennai High Court to stop the construction of the memorial.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was planned to be conducted on February 24, on Jayalalitha’s birthday.

If the PIL is admitted and a notice is served, the AIADMK govt will be left with no option but to postpone the ceremony.

During last week, the Madras High Court dismissed a public interest litigation that sought to declare and maintain the Poes Garden, residence of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa as a memorial.

From protests to political drama, Marina beach hosts it all:

The Marina Beach, which has been out of bounds for public gatherings or protests, has been the scene of high drama and action in the last few months.

The decision by jallikattu protesters seems to have triggered a resurgence of the Marina Beach as the city’s political stage. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam chose the Jayalalithaa memorial on the beach to broadcast his revolt. It was here that Panneerselvam joined hands with Jaya’s niece Deepa Jayakumar.

After all on last Thursday, Eadappadi K Palaniswami, who was sworn in as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, came to the Jaya memorial to pay his respects.