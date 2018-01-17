Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran

Chennai, January 17: Not only the life of Jayalalithaa, her death is also on news headlines even after her sad demise on 5th December 2016 at Chennai’s Apollo hospital.

Speculations over the way her illustrious life came to an end have still been kept alive.

On Wednesday, one of the brother of jailed AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala added grist to the rumor mill by claiming that Jayalalithaa had died on December 4.

The announcement of her death was allegedly delayed by a day, on the insistence of Apollo Hospital, where she was receiving treatment until her demise.

Divakaran, who has been a vocal critic of the AIADMK faction led by Chief Minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, said the party had delayed the announcement of Jayalalithaa’s death for security reasons, fearing a violent outpouring of grief from her supporters.

He also said the time was utilized to secure all branches of Apollo group of hospitals in the state. No sooner than the AIADMK supremo was declared dead, scuffles had broken out between her supporters and police as they resorted to stone pelting outside the hospital.

Speaking in Mannargudi, Dhivakaran said,“Jayalalithaa died on December 4 at 5.15 pm. The AIADMK delayed the announcement for security reasons and to secure all Apollo group of hospitals in the state”.

It might be recalled that the AIADMK supremo had been in Apollo since September 22. Jayalalithaa reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday (December 4) and was declared dead the next day. On the evening of December 5, media reports started doing the rounds that Jayalalithaa had passed away.

Jayalaithaa’s death was declared to the general public and media on the night of December 5, 2016. Following this, the AIADMK hurriedly swore in O Panneerselvam as the Chief Minister of the state.

However, the hospital denied the reports initially, saying they were providing her with “life-saving” measures. They finally declared Jayalalithaa had breathed her last at 11.30 pm.

Last year, just before the RK Nagar bypolls, a trusted aide of V K Sasikala and a backer of her nephew TTV Dinakaran had released a 20-second video purportedly showing Jayalalithaa on a hospital bed listening to an old Tamil melody number.

AIADMK MLA P Vetrivel said the video was shot by Sasikala when the former CM was undergoing treatment. However, he didn’t give any details when the video was shot.