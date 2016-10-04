Jayalalithaa PIL: Madras High Court asks the government pleader to get back after consulting with the government 

Chennai, October 4: Madras High Court heard today the petition filed by Social activist “Traffic” Ramaswamy. After hearing the Court asked the Government Pleader to get back after consulting with the Government on the health of CM Jayalalithaa by tomorrow. The Tamil Nadu state officials has to inform the Madras High Court about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health by tomorrow itself.

She was admitted to Chennai Apollo Hospital 12 days ago, for the treatment of fever and dehydration. According to the reports from the hospital, her health continues to improve. But the state government has maintained silence about Jayalalithaa’s health.

The petition was a Public Interest Litigation t seeking the details of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health. In the litigation, the petitioner asked for a detailed report from the government on Jayalalithaa’s health condition and the nature of treatment going on in the Appolo Hospital. The litigation states that the people of Tamil Nadu are eager to know about the health condition of their beloved “Amma”.

Along with that the petitioner appeals the government to release the photographs of the CM and of the meetings of the persons who visited the CM at Applolo Hospital. Earlier it was said that Jayalalithaa have had meetings with her cabinet colleagues and officials.

In the petition Ramaswamy alleges that the police had blocked the roads leading to the corporate hospital where Jayalalithaa was undergoing treatment. Erecting barricades preventing others to go to the hospital for treatment is creating inconvenience to the patients.

Reports from the hospital

Simultaneously, the Apollo Hospitals-Chennai releases bulletins regarding the health of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. It give the information that the CM is “responding adequately” to treatment that includes respiratory support and antibiotics. It added that she has been advised to remain in the hospital for some more days for better care to recover fast and to prevent new infections.

Ramaswamy also alleged that state police personnel had blocked roads to the hospital where Jayalalithaa was being treated, . However, the hospital released a statement on Monday evening saying it was “completely functional” and patients can visit the facility at any time.