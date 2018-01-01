Jayalalithaa PIL: Madras High Court asks the government pleader to get back after consulting with the government 

Karnataka government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court, looking for a review of the February 14 judgment holding that the interest in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case against previous Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has abated after her death on December 5, 2016.

