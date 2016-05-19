Jayalalithaa Poised for Another Term in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 19: After winning 2016 Assembly Election in Tamil Nadu in 136 of 232 constituencies, Jaya called it a “truly historic” as after 1984, it is the first time when a ruling party won elections. The AIADMK fielded 227 candidates, leaving seven seats for its allies leading in Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency.

Jayalalitha-led party AIADMK succeeded in clearing leads in over 125 seats in the state and managed to defeat the opposition despite the absence of an alliance. Amma thanked her voters and followers for choosing her party along with promising them to do better for the people of Tamil Nadu in her victory speech from her Poes Garden residence.

Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa also said while thanking her voters that “I am overwhelmed by the resounding victory the people of Tamil Nadu have given us. My party and I are indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu for giving this historic victory,”.

In order to celebrate her win, people were seen holding her portraits dancing to music, distributing sweets, raising slogans and bursting fireworks. The city is having imminent celebrations outside AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha’s residence and her party offices across the state.

The 68-year-old actor-turned-politician vowed to the city people that she will give more of her precious time and energy in serving them and that she would dedicate her life to them.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to the people. Therefore, I intend to show that by actions after forming government again and hence, will strive to fulfill all promises made in the manifesto,” she said.