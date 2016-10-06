Jayalalithaa requires a longer stay in hospital: Apollo Hospital Health Bulletin

Chennai, Oct 06: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has a “known history of diabetes and winter bronchitis in inclement weather,” said a press release from Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

The 68-year-old Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 for “fever and dehydration”.

“Based on the detailed deliberations and clinical examination, the expert group of doctors Apollo Hospitals have drawn up a detailed medical management plan, keeping in view the Chief Minister’s known history of diabetes and winter bronchitis in inclement weather,” said the statement. “The present treatment regimen includes continued respiratory support, nebulization, drugs to decongest the lungs, antibiotics, nutrition, general nursing care and supportive therapy.”

On Wednesday, Dr. G. Khilnani, Dr. Anjan Trikha and Dr. Nitish Naik from AIIMS were flown in to attend to the Chief Minister. Earlier, Dr. Richard John Beale, an international specialist and consultant was also roped in.