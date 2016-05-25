Jayalalithaa thanks Modi for keeping states out of NEET for a year

Chennai, May 25 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping states out of the purview of the common medical entrance test ( NEET) for a year and urged him to make it permanent, reports said.

In a letter, Jayalalithaa said imposition of NEET will be a direct infringement on the rights of states and urged the PM to ensure that the system is never forced on her state.

“The introduction of NEET would cause grave injustice to the students of Tamil Nadu who have already been covered by a fair and transparent admission policy, which has been working well,” she said.

Through an ordinance that bypasses a Supreme Court ruling, the Centre has said that NEET will not be applicable to states for at least a year.

The move followed an outcry in states after the Supreme Court ruling common test for medical course compulsory everywhere to check corruption. The ruling thus barred the state exams for enrollment in medical exams and the fates of thousands of aspirants became uncertain at least for this year.