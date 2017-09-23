Jayalalithaa went to Apollo Hospital, a year ago: TN minister now claims all he and his AIADMK mates told about her health were lies

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 23: Exactly a year ago, on this same day, Tamil Nadu’s beloved Amma Jayalalithaa was taken to Apollo hospital from where she was finally taken out in a coffin covered with flowers.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was an Iron Lady who was capable of ruling the State for many decades. Moreover, her people liked her and were very much fond of her.

Though she was a great leader, her personal life was almost reigned over by her close aide Sasikala Natarajan and her family, the Mannargudi Mafia.

Later, when Jayalalithaa realised the actual face of the Mannargudi Mafia and their leader Sasikala, she sent all of them out from her Vedanilayam Residence in Poes Garden. None of them except Sasikala Natarajan was allowed to enter her Vedanilayam after this incident.

Reportedly, Jayalalithaa was informed about many matters including corruption within her office by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, in a casual meeting. This made Jayalalithaa suspicious about Sasikala and she cleared her doubts by repeatedly checking the documents on some tenders submitted by certain foreign companies. She found that the tender she accepted was changed to some other company which quoted higher amount.

After this Jayalalithaa also had a blood test which she operated secretly. According to a report published in Tehelka, the blood test revealed serious poisoning, which could damage her internal organs. This made her take the ultimate step to throughout all the members of the Mannargudi Mafia including Sasikala from her Poes Garden Residence.

The D Day

On September 21, 2016, the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa inaugurated 2nd elevated corridor of Chennai Metro.

Unexpectedly, on September 22, she was admitted to Apollo hospital Chennai. She was taken to hospital after she complained of “fever and dehydration”. All these information are from a third person, Sasikala. No one yet knows what really happened to Tamil Nadu’s beloved Amma.

A simple question, how Sasikala understand that Jayalalithaa was suffering from dehydration, even before she was taken to Apollo hospital?

The statement is been reported in almost all media – print and visual, alike.

None was allowed to see her or talk to her over the phone, once she was taken inside the Apollo hospital. Alarmingly, no CCTV visuals are available at the hospital on those days. The CCTV cameras were suspended on these days. The reason is more interesting. Security reasons.

A secrecy prevailed over the whole atmosphere from day one of Jayalalithaa’s hospital stay. Everything was kept secret. None is allowed to see her, at least through a glass-door or through a window. The public was totally confused being unable to make out what happens in between. No information was available about the Chief Minister of the state for many days.

A few days later some vague information began to come out that Jayalalitha held a meeting with party members at the hospital and on October 14th she approved the garlanding of M G Ramachandran’s (MGR) statue to be held on October 17, and so on.

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar also tried to see her, but even she was not allowed to see her. By the time, the Apollo hospital was issuing health reports once in awhile to pacify the public and media. It said that Jayalalithaa was alright and she was having a normal diet.

If she was alright why did they kept her at the hospital for Seventy-five days, till she was declared dead on December 5th?

All these could make anyone think about a foul play behind the whole story.

The only hope is on the investigation declared by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palanisami under the pressure of O Panneerselvam on the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. But no investigation has started yet.

What happened in Tamil Nadu politics and Sasikala in one year in the absence of Jayalalithaa?

Just after the death of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala Natarajan was made the general secretary of AIADMK. Natarajan, who was disowned once by his wife Sasikala had emerged just after the death of Jayalalithaa was declared.

Sasikala was about to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. But the verdict on the disproportionate assets case sent her to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Then, her nephew, TTV Dinakaran was appointed as the deputy General Secretary of the AIADMK by Sasikala from prison. She also nominated Edappadi Palansami as Chief Minister. He took charge as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

But his way was also blocked. Dinakaran was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for attempting to bribe Election Commission officials to allot the Two-Leaf symbol to his AIADMK faction, which was frozen by the poll panel after a dispute.

Later, the rebel group of O Panneerselvam had merged with the Palanisami group ousting the kingpin Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran from all party posts the AIADMK. E Palanisami. continues as the Chief Minister and O Panneerselvam is the Deputy Chief Minister.

To conclude, Sasikala’s so-called disowned husband, M Natarajan is in a critical condition after suffering multiple organ failures on 10th September 2017. Natarajan, 74, has been admitted to Gleneagles Global Health City in Perumbakkam, where he is under intensive care, waiting for a liver transplantation.