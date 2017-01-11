Jayalalithaa wished Aishwarya Rai to Play her Role in her Biopic

January 11, 2017 | By :

Chennai, Jan 11: After Jayalalithaa’s demise, there have been much talks about her biopic and who is the actress suitable to play Amma on screen.

Previosuly, in an interview to Simi Garewal in 1999, Jayalalithaa wanted Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play her on-screen character.

Speaking about her biopic, Jayalalithaa had said, “Aishwarya Rai would be suitable to play me in my younger days, but then to play me as I am now (back then) or I am likely to be in the future, I think it would be a little difficult.”

Recently, the uncut version of the interview was viral on Twitter.

Aishwarya Rai had played the fictitious character Kalpana in ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s “Iruvar “(1997), which was loosely based on MG Ramachandran and M Karunanidhi.

Popular Tamil actor Ramya Krishnan also expressed her desire to play Jayalalithaa’s role if a biopic is made.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
A day before RK Nagar bypoll, Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in Apollo hospital 
Top