Jayalalithaa wished Aishwarya Rai to Play her Role in her Biopic

Chennai, Jan 11: After Jayalalithaa’s demise, there have been much talks about her biopic and who is the actress suitable to play Amma on screen.

Previosuly, in an interview to Simi Garewal in 1999, Jayalalithaa wanted Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play her on-screen character.

Speaking about her biopic, Jayalalithaa had said, “Aishwarya Rai would be suitable to play me in my younger days, but then to play me as I am now (back then) or I am likely to be in the future, I think it would be a little difficult.”

Recently, the uncut version of the interview was viral on Twitter.

Aishwarya Rai had played the fictitious character Kalpana in ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s “Iruvar “(1997), which was loosely based on MG Ramachandran and M Karunanidhi.

Popular Tamil actor Ramya Krishnan also expressed her desire to play Jayalalithaa’s role if a biopic is made.