Jayalalithaa wouold take over the administration of the state soon: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam

Chennai, October 11: Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam said on Monday that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa is likely to be discharged soon from hospital.

“All the specialists’ doctors informed us that there is a good response to the treatment and she is likely to be discharged soon and soon she will take over the administration of the state,” Sathasivam told the media.

The Kerala Governor made the comments after visiting the Apollo Hospital with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital last month.

Vijayan said he and the Governor decided to come to convey the best wishes of the people of Kerala and to wish her speedy recovery.

“We got good positive news from the doctors. They said she will recover soon. We have received the good news that she is getting better,” he said.

Vijayan arrived from Kozhikode while Sathasivam came from Thiruvananthapuram. The latter waited for the former at the Chennai airport and they drove together in the same car to the hospital.