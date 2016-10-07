“Jayalalithaaji going to be alright very soon”, Rahul Gandhi

Chennai, October 7: After visiting Apollo Hospital Chennai, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is admitted, Rahul gandhi said, “Jayalalithaaji going to be alright very soon”.

Though Mr. Gandhi was not allowed to see Ms. Jayalalithaa, he reportedly enquired about the health condition and treatment being given to her. TNCC(I) president S. Thirunavukkarasar acccompanied him during the visit.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said he visited the hospital to extend his support to the Chief Minister, “I came to extend my support to Ms. Jayalalithaa. .. She would be able to recover soon”, Rahul Gandhi said.

The Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital on September 22 for fever and dehydration.

In an elaborate bulletin so far on the health status of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said the “present treatment regimen includes continued respiratory support, nebulisation, drugs to decongest the lungs, antibiotics, nutrition, general nursing care and supportive therapy.”