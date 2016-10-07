“Jayalalithaaji going to be alright very soon”, Rahul Gandhi

October 7, 2016 | By :
Issues over NEET Exam, tragic death of Anitha: Former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa had foreseen this.

Chennai, October 7: After visiting Apollo Hospital Chennai, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is admitted, Rahul gandhi said, “Jayalalithaaji going to be alright very soon”.

Though Mr. Gandhi was not allowed to see Ms. Jayalalithaa, he reportedly enquired about the health condition and treatment being given to her. TNCC(I) president S. Thirunavukkarasar acccompanied him during the visit.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said he visited the hospital to extend his support to the Chief Minister, “I came to extend my support to Ms. Jayalalithaa. .. She would be able to recover soon”, Rahul Gandhi said.

The Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital on September 22 for fever and dehydration.

In an elaborate bulletin so far on the health status of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said the “present treatment regimen includes continued respiratory support, nebulisation, drugs to decongest the lungs, antibiotics, nutrition, general nursing care and supportive therapy.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
A day before RK Nagar bypoll, Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in Apollo hospital 
Top