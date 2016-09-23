Jayalalithaa’s condition stable

September 23, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Sep 23:  Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa’s condition was stable and currently under observation, said hospital authorities here on Friday.

Jayalalithaa was admitted in the Apollo Hospital late Thursday with fever and dehydration.

“Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai with fever and dehydration. The Honourable Madam is stable and under observation,” a hospital statement said.

Meanwhile supporters of Jayalalithaa, including state ministers were outside the hospital praying for her recovery and long life.

Tags:
Related News
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
A day before RK Nagar bypoll, Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in Apollo hospital 
Top