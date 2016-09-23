Jayalalithaa’s condition stable

Chennai, Sep 23: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa’s condition was stable and currently under observation, said hospital authorities here on Friday.

Jayalalithaa was admitted in the Apollo Hospital late Thursday with fever and dehydration.

“Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai with fever and dehydration. The Honourable Madam is stable and under observation,” a hospital statement said.

Meanwhile supporters of Jayalalithaa, including state ministers were outside the hospital praying for her recovery and long life.