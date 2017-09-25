Jayalalithaa’s death: Palanisami lead Tamil Nadu government appoints retired Justice Arumugasamy to investigate 

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 25: The Edapadi Palanisami lead Tamil Nadu government has appointed retired Justice Arumugasamy to investigate the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death.

During 2016, Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital on 22nd September, as she had fever and dehydration. Health reports from the hospital said that she was back to normal and is having normal food. But a high level of secrecy was maintained in all the things related to Jayalalithaa and her hospital room. Not even the CCTV visuals of the hospital are available.

No one is allowed to see Jayalalithaa at the hospital. Not even her niece Deepa Jayakumar was allowed to see her.

Later on, when the AIADMK split and joined again, the primary condition of the O Panneerselvam group was to inquire and find the truth behind Jayalalithaa’s death.