Jayalalithaa’s death unnatural, probe Sasikala’s conduct,’ says former Tamil Nadu Speaker PH Pandian 

Chennai, February 7: Former Tamil Nadu Speaker PH Pandian said on Tuesday that ‘Jayalalithaa’s death is unnatural, I heard she was pushed, probe Sasikala’s conduct. Sasikala was proposed to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Today. But it stands cancelled as a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the swearing-in of V K Sasikala as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It is expected that the Court is expected to hear the matter within a week.

Senthil Kumar has approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the swearing-in of Sasikala.

The plea cites that riots and “deplorable acts” were carried across Tamil Nadu, when the Supreme Court took action against Jayalalithaa and Sasikala for amassing wealth disproportionate to their income in 1997, and further warned that party workers of AIADMK may once against protest and disturb the normal life of Tamil Nadu when the top court announces its ruling in the matter in the coming week.

Jayalalitaa’s hospitalisation

The sudden expiry of the State’s backbone gave rude shock to India as well as to the people of Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital Chennai on September 22, 2016. After she entered the hospital building, no authentic person from outside world has seen her alive. Huge number of helpless Tamilians were seen in the surroundings of Apollo Hospital. They were seen offering pujas and prayers for their beloved Amma. Shockingly, no one was allowed to enter the hospital or see her. Not even a recorded voice was her was heard by anyone.

Days and weeks passed like that without any change for the situation. Many prominant persons have came at Apollo hospital to see her, to wish her fast recovery. These persons include, Congress vice-president, Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao, DMK leader MK Stalin and so on. Though not pronminant, the most significant person in this list is Ms. Deepa Jayakumar, Jayalalitaa’s niece. Governor Vidyasagar Rao had visited trice and Deepa Jayakumar had visited the Apollo hospital for more than 25 times. But never they were allowed to see her, atleast through a glass window. Instead, they were stopped at the entrance of the hospital. Injustice to the core.

Everyone seemed to be helpless in this particular situation, while AIADMK member CR Saraswati talked to media once in a while, which seemed to be convincingly explaining the health condition of Jayalalithaa. Apollo hospital released health bulletins, once in a while which never conveyed the seriousness of the Chief Ministers health. But, evidently, these bulletins were contradictory in each other. one day it says Jayalalithaa is alright, doing this, doing that and so on few days later it says she is improving very fast. what does it mean? If a person is alright what improvement are they expecting? Days and Months passed, exactly 75th day, Tamil Nadu’s Amma breathed her last on 5th December 2016.

”Factually telling, Jayalalitaa was denied justice, Jayalalithaa was denied freedom of expression, Jayalalithaa was orphaned, Jayalalitaa was forced to die in isolation.”

In the month of November, when the party chief had to sign by poll affidavit, she signed it on November 19, by putting thump impression of her left hand, instead of her sign. This was explained by the Aollo doctor that she is temporarily unable to move he right hand due to inflammation. Before long, they released a certificate that Jayalalithaa is undergoing a treatment called tracheotomy.

Tracheotomy is a surgical procedure which consists of making an incision on the anterior aspect of the neck and opening a direct airway through an incision in the trachea (windpipe). Through this incision a tube is inserted, which allows a person to breathe without the use of their nose or mouth.

A patient undergoing Tracheotomy is described by the hospital with the words like healthy, improved, alright, having food, walks, not on respiratory aid like that.

The state had become more or less impatient, being totally uninformed of the health condition of Jayalalitaa. Doubtful voices were heard from different corners, but nothing special happened. Even a PIL was submitted to the Madras High Court seeking Jayalalitaa’s health condition. But that too didn’t see light as some lame excuses suppressed that attempt.

November 23, doctor said that Jayalalitha was able to walk and she was having food. A week later, they said that she is absolutely recovered, could go home and would be discharged whenever she wants. Within 24 hours of this announcement, on December 4th, the doctors announced that Jayalalitha had suffered major cardiac arrest. December 5th, close to midnight Jayalalitha was announced dead by the Apollo staff.

Whoever had palayed behind the screen has done it very well, so that no protest or public rage were emerged even after the death of their beloved Amma Jayalalitaa. With her 75 days of hospital stay and unauthenticated mixed information actually perplexed them and they lost focus. They gradually accepted a life without Amma.

After her death, within days, Sasikala was made the General secretary of the AIADMK party. Immediately after Sasikala took over the party, many people started raising questions against her saying that there was a big conspiracy behind the death of Jayalalitha. The real face of Sasikala was being exposed by many people including Jayalalitha’s niece who directly pointed at Sasikala for Jayalalitha’s death. They had accused her of hiding facts about Jaya’s health and not letting anyone meet the late CM. And now, just 2 months after Jayalalitha’s death, Sasikala is all set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Surprisingly, just after the Tamil Nadu governor has accepted the resignation of Pannerselvam – Chief Minister entrusted by Jayalalithaa, a team of doctors who treated Jayalalithaa at Apollo hospital had called a press conference.

Again surprise, just half an hour post the press conference of Apollo doctors, the declaration came out that Sasikala would be sworning in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on the next Morning. Break to her long long waiting since years to occupy the Chief Minister’s chair. She cannot wait anymore after Jayalalitaa’s death. She made O Pannerselvam resign the post using all her influence.

Was there any instance where in public Jaya as CM,acknowledged Sasikala as a political associate? Did Puratchi Thalaivi cognize “Chinnama”? — Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) February 5, 2017



This seems nothing more than a well orchestrated gimmick played by the entire Sasikala Gang to fool the people of Tamil Nadu. It is unimaginable, the effect if Jayalaithaa being announced dead all of a sudden. If it happened, the entire Tamil Nadu would have burnt. People would have demanded proper answers from Sasikala who was there with Jayalalithaa and who was responsible to take care of Jayalalithaa. This move helped Sasikala to divert the attention of people and reduce the level of sentiments towards Jayalalitha. Even after she died, even that information was delayed. Not even postmortem is done.

This could be considered as a clever move by Sasikala, gradually narrowing down any chance of sentimental, violent reaction from the masses of Amma followers. People were made to gradually forget their Amma and somehow accept her absence slowly. The conspiracy was anyway a success as the statements from the hospital and AIADMK had confused people. Moreover, if someone says something like a strong doubt about the health condition of Jayalalitaa, the police were instructed to take action against them. The misleading information from Apollo hospital has resulted in losing faith on them. Jayalalithaa who got admitted to Apollo hospital following brief illness came out dead after 75 days, leaving mysteries behind her death.