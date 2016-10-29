Jayalalithaa’s health improves, signs on bypoll affidavit with thump impression, temporarily unable to move right hand

Tamil Nadu: Good News comes to Tamil Nadu on Diwali, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has achieved tremendous improvement as the treatment goes on in Apollo Hosptal Chennai.

On Friday, Jayalalithaa had signed the bypoll affidavit of the election scheduled on November 19, by putting thump impression of her left hand.

Jayalalithaa has also signed the the nominations of AIADMK candidates of the forthcoming election, as the party’s general secretary. These nominations also have the thump impression pf Jayalalithaa, instead of her sign.

The doctor said that she is temporarily unable to move he right hand due to inflammation.

The concerned doctor has released a certificate that Jayalalithaa is undergoing a treatment called tracheotomy.

Tracheotomy is a surgical procedure which consists of making an incision on the anterior aspect of the neck and opening a direct airway through an incision in the trachea (windpipe). Through this incision a tube is inserted, which allows a person to breathe without the use of their nose or mouth.

The certificate also says that she has made the left hand thump impression in in the election affidavit in the presence of the doctor, as she is temporarily unable to sign with her right hand.

Prof. P Balaji, the head of the department of Minimal Access Surgery at Madras Medical college has signed on this certificate on October 27th.

This is the first official confirmation that Jayalalitha has undergone Tracheotomy method of treatment.

Jayalalithaa the 68-year-old Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was admitted to Apollo Hospital Chennai, with fever and dehydration on September 22.

Doctors later said in health bulletins that she would be in need of longer stay at hospital as she had respiratory infection and was put on respiratory support.

A team of specialists like cardiologists, respiratory physicians, consultants for infectious diseases, diabetologist and endocrinologist is treating Jayalalithaa.