Jayalalithaa’s health status : NHRC chief objects to arrests over  rumours

Chennai, Oct 21: In the wake of apprehending of a few persons in Tamil Nadu for allegedly circulated rumours regarding Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas health status, National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice H L Dattu today said arrest may not be an answer and there are other avenues for checking rumour-mongering.

“People have the fundamental right to express. And, whether it is (Indian Penal Code Section) 500 or 505, arrest may not be an answer. There are other avenues to check rumour-mongering,” he told reporters.

He was addressing a press conference in New Delhi to mark the foundation day of the NHRC which was born in 1993.

Soon after Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration, rumours have been running rife about her health on social networking sites like Facebook and WhatsApp.

To scotch such rumours, the local police has formed a team comprising private cyber experts to keep a watch on those who spread false information about the health and warned of stern action against those involved in such acts.