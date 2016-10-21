Jayalalithaa’s Health : Tremendous improvement in condition, may soon be discharged

Chennai, Oct 21: Following the tremendous improvement in her condition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa may soon be discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where she was admitted on September 22.

The team of doctors treating her at Apollo expect her condition to improve further by Sunday and thereafter will discharge her.

A highly-placed hospital source in Chennai told Rediff.com that though she is still under respiratory support, the CM is able to sit up on the bed in a reclining position.

The mitral valve infection has been treated effectively and as a result the fluid accumulation in the lungs has been halted.

To ensure that Jayalalithaa continues her treatment post-discharge, a full-fledged medical facility is being set up at her sprawling bungalow in Neelankarai outside Chennai.

As an alternative, a temporary medical set-up is also being readied at Siruthavur, 15 km from Chennai.

Jayalalithaa’s confidante Sasikala Natarajan’s family is considering moving the CM to either of these two locations in order to avoid any media focus.