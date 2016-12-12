Jayalalithaa’s mysterious death: Advocate Sreejith Perumana to submit RTIs tomorrow

Chennai, December 12: What happened to Jayalalithaa in 75 days at Apollo hospital, has become the trending query in the Indian media after Jayalalithaa’s tragic death. Sasikala Pushpa MP and South Indian Actress Gautami Tadimalla are the only prominent persons who expressed the need to know the secrets behind the death of such a political giant Jayalalithaa. But no one seems to be caring any of these.

Here comes the significance of the case to be filed at the Supreme Court by Adv. Sreejith Perumana. While contacted by INDIA LIVE TODAY, Adv. Sreejith told that his primary intention is to put to an end to the rumours spreading in the media. Varieties of stories are coming out everyday regarding this issue. These stories are generally based on the stories published in Tamil media, but are entirely different from the source, where it counts to actual business.

RTI applications would be filed tomorrow, along with a detailed representation in this regard. After verifying the records through RTI, a Public Interest Litigation before Madras High Court would also be filed. The PIL would be filed on the grounds that 77 persons died of grief and shock over Jayalalitaa’s illness and subsequent death. Through this move, Adv. Sreejith intent to carry out actual inspection of records and obtain certified photocopies of records identified by him during inspection in various departments regarding the mysterious death. He hope that he would get permission to conduct such inspection. This would have a deterring effect on Public Information Officer, against providing false information, he added.

Adv. Sreejith told INDIA LIVE TODAY that he would be approaching the Supreme Court in reference with the following sections in the law.

As per section 2(j)(1) of the Right to Information Act 2005, a request would be made to inspect all the files, records and documents including electronic records related to the incident.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has permitted videography and photography during inspection in following two decisions: CIC/WB/A/2006/00144 decision dated 03-08-2006 and CIC/AD/A/09/00125 dated 23-02- 2009.

From the day one of Jayalalithaa’s admission to Apollo hospital Chennai, a high level security was maintained. Apollo, being a private Hospital, cannot be accessed through RTI. But this organisation comes under the State medical Board which is directly under the State Health Department. So an RTI could be filed to the State Health Department for getting the desired information.

The appeal to the Supreme Court would contain queries as follows:

When Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Hospital ? What was the diagnosis ? What type of treatment was given to her in various stages ? Was there any surgeries done ? Who were those doctors came from AIIMS Delhi to treat Jayalalithaa? What is the total as well as individual expenses for the various treatments procedures and medicines? What were the proceeding of the State administration team while Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was at Apollo Hospital? Did ever Apollo hospital became the Chief Ministers office at any circumstances? Was there a temporary Chief Ministers office functioning at Apollo Hospital? Did ever any ministerial decisions or policy making done at this temporary office? if so the details regarding the same need to be accessed. The CCTV visuals from the first day of Jayalalithaa’s admission at Apollo Hospital, till her death. Why those people, including the Tamil Nadu Governor and her niece Deepa Jayakumar, who came there at Apollo Hospital to see Jayalalithaa were not allowed to see her or either talk to her? Was Jayalalithaa’s body embalmed after death and what all procedures were done after her death?

Through this move Adv Sreejith is trying to answer those questions raised by several media over the death of Jayalalithaa. But there are chances for the state authorities to hide certain crucial facts in order to avoid any chances of communal violence in the State. So he would be utilising the section 2J of the Right to Information act 2005. This section would enable him to verify any related document, in person. Along with that he would also ask the permission to photograph and video-graph those documents, in reference with a judgement by the National Information Commission in 2014. There are high chances for the State authorities to hide facts and that is why he plans to make use of the clause to verify the documents in person.

“Anyway a foul play is smelling in this incident. And we must know where, when, what, why and how on this issue”, Adv. Sreejith Perumana concluded.