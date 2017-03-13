Jayalalithaa’s Niece Deepa Alleges Threats From ‘Sasikala Camp’

Chennai, March 13: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has alleged that the V K Sasikala (Chinnama) camp is threatening her for her decision to contest the by polls from the R K Nagar assembly seat, vacated after the death of the former CM.

“I am getting repeated threats from Sasikala Natarajan camp since the moment I announced to contest from RK Nagar,” Deepa Jayakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Launching a new political forum, ‘MGR Amma Deepa Forum’, last month, Deepa Jayakumar had said that that ‘people wanted her to contest from R K Nagar constituency’ that fell vacant following the demise of Former CM Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, Deepa Jayakumar said that the bond between her and her aunt and Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was like a ‘mother and daughter”.

”No body can question it”, Deepa Jayakumar said and exuded confidenceof getting the support of the people to inherit Jayalalithaa’s legacyand carry forward the good work done by her.

Soon after forming her political outfit, Deepa Jayakumar had announced that she would contest from R K Nagar (which fell vacant following the death of J Jayalalithaa) whenever the byelection was announced.

In line with her announcement, Deepa Jayakumar had on March 9, a couple of hours after the Election Commission formally issued the notification for the byelection, reaffirmed that she would definitely contest from R K Nagar and win by a good margin.