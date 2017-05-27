Jayalalithaa’s niece and leader of the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, J. Deepa lays claim on the Poes Garden house

Chennai, May27:The late Jayalalithaa’s niece and leader of the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, J. Deepa, on Friday said the Poes Garden house of the former Chief Minister belonged to her and her brother Deepak and raised questions about the plan of the two factions of the AIADMK to convert it into a memorial.

In a statement, Ms. Deepa said the plan to convert the house into a memorial was “done by those who are trying to take revenge on the two of us who are Jayalalithaa’s blood relatives”.

Alleging that such a plan was done to hide their mistakes, Ms. Deepa said, “Only Deepak and I are the legal heirs of all her properties. Any plan to convert this house into a memorial without getting proper permission from us is legally and morally wrong”.

“What right does this ‘benami’ government of Sasikala’s have to take such decisions? If Sasikala’s enacts such drama, I am ready to take legal action. I also urge this ‘benami’ government to work for the welfare of the people who voted for Jayalalithaa,” she said.