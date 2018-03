Deepa Jayakumar trying to take over Jayalalithaa’s legacy, alleges BJP

Jayalalithaa’s-niece-and-leader-of-the-MGR-Amma-Deepa-Peravai,-J.-Deepa-lays-claim-on-the-Poes-Garden-house–indialivetoday

Deepa Jayakumar trying to take over Jayalalithaa’s legacy, alleges BJP.