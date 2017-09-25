Jayalalithaa’s video footage from Apollo hospital is with Sasikala, says expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

Chennai,Tamil Nadu,India,September 25 : Ousted TT Dinakaran, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) Leader on Monday stated that party general secretary VK Sasikala has a video footage of J.Jayalalithaa when she was admitted in hospital.

Dinakaran also stated that he will give to the video footage to he Probe committee

He also mentioned that people have started to lose trust on them due to the u -turn they take. be at Dindigul or Panneer Selvam or Madhusudhanan or OS Maniyan,jayakumar, the legal expert CV Shanmugham they are losing the trust now, Just look at them how the changed their stance before and after Amma’sdeath

Tamil Nadhu Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan said leveled serious allegation on Sasikala and said thatsheand her family had access to Jayalalitha when she was admitted in Chennai’sApollo Hospital last year.

He also admitted that he and all other Tamil Nadu ministers used to lie about Jayalalitha’s health.

During a public meeting at Madurai, Sreenivasan had said, “Jayalalithaa brought AIADMK as third largest party of India. Sasikala said so many things to make you believe she is healthy but truth is no one had seen her. Only VK Sasikala and her family had access to see Amma, rest no one was allowed.”

He further said, “In order to make you believe in Jayalalithaa’s health, we have uttered so many things like she ate idly, she drank water etc. To tell you frankly, nobody saw her. This is truth. He saw, she saw, etcetera were nothing at all. Just we would go till upstairs, bow down then we would return. Forgive me my party workers, but all of us ministers lied before you when we said Amma is alright.”

He also stated that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi came to visit Jayalalithaa, but they were allowed only to meet Sasikala and doctors.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to come within a week when Amma was hospitalised. Then Arun Jaitley, Venkaiya Naidu, Rahul Gandhi came to visit Jayalalithaa, but they were allowed only to meet Sasikala and doctors. Had they been left to meet Jayalalithaa, she would have told them what is being done to her” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Dravida M Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President saidM.K. Stalin that the Tamil Nadu Government announced probe into Jayalalithaa’s death but it has not started yet.

Reportedly, last week, Sreenivasan had also said that VK Sasikala was responsible for former’s death.

Jayalalithaa passed away on the night of December 5, 2016 after spending 75 days in Apollo Hospital , Chennai in critical condition. (ANI)