Jayalilathaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar reveals where Dinakaran has hidden his money

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 24: Deepak Kumar who is the nephew of late Jayalalithaa reveals he knows that where TTV Dhinakaran and his family have hidden money.

Deepak Jayakumar offered help to the Income Tax Department as there was a raid conducted in Jayalalithaa’s residence, Chennai’s Poes Garden and property linked to her former aide VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran.

According to reliable sources, Deepak Jayakumar said that Jayalalithaa’s chambers were not searched when there was a raid conducted by the Income Tax Department at Jayalalithaa’s house Veda Nilayam.

Deepak Jayakumar further mentioned that VK Sasikala and her family completely used Jayalalithaa’s name just for the sake of making money. And, that is the reason why there were raids conducted by the Income Tax department.

Deepak Jayakumar said that he want the house Veda Nilayam and he will file an affidavit for the property. He said that he was very happy that the Election Commission gave the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol to EPS-OPS faction.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam previously mentioned that the decision of Election Commission had lead to a blow to the TTV Dhinakaran camp.

K Palaniswami and O Paneerselvam said that the decision by the Election Commission which gave back their two-leaces symbol would be a setback for those who sought to break the AIADMK and topple the government. K Palaniswami said that they earned back the two-leaves symbol only due to support from the party and leaders and they are very happy about it.