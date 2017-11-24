Jayalilathaa’s RK Nagar Constituency to elect new MLA on December 21, results on December 24

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 24: An announcement came from the Election Commission that bypoll elections to five state assembly constituencies including Tamil Nadu’s RK Nagar constituency will be conducted on December 21.

The other constituencies that conducting elections are Pakke-Kasang, Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh, Sabang in West Bengal.

The date in which the notification was issued is November 21 and the last day for filing nominations is December 4. The audit of the nominations will start on December 5 and the last date for withdrawal of candidates is December 7.

The elections for the five state assembly constituencies will be conducted on December 21 and counting of votes will be on December 24.

The electronic  voting machines with Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trial will be used in all the four constituencies. The model code of conduct comes into effect from Friday.

The vacancy for the constituency arose after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016. The Election Commission gave back the two-leaves symbol to EPS-OPS faction on November 23.

The bypoll elections got cancelled after there were allegations of cash for votes and two-leaves symbol bribery cases. But, after the Election  Commission gave back the symbol to the EPS-OPS faction the dates for bypoll elections were announced by the Election Commission.

