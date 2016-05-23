Jayam Ravi to next team up with director Vijay

Chennai, May 23: Actor Jayam Ravi, who is currently shooting for Tamil film “Bogan” and has another project with Gautham Vasudev Menon in the offing, will team up with director Vijay for a yet-untitled project in the language.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Vijay, because his presentation will suit my style of acting. While we’ve been planning to collaborate for a long time, we weren’t available for each other due to our respective commitments,” Ravi said in a statement.

The “Thani Oruvan” actor believes his new project with Vijay will catapult both their images to national level.

“We’re joining together for a massive action commercial entertainer. The project will elevate our status to national level. We will commence work on this project as soon as both of us are relieved of our current commitments,” he said.

The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.