Jayam Ravi and Samuthirakani joins for ‘Thondan’

Chennai, July 6 : National Award-winning actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani, whose latest Tamil directorial “Appa” has been received warmly by audiences, hopes to team up with actor Jayam Ravi for his next directorial venture.

“I’m in talks with Ravi, and have a script ready for him. The film is tentatively titled ‘Thondan’, and I had originally written it for actor Sasikumar. If everything goes as planned, we might start shooting this year-end,” Samuthirakani told India Live Today.

The project reportedly also stars Telugu actor Allari Naresh.

“I haven’t finalised the cast yet. It’s too early to comment,” he said.

Jayam and Samuthirakani had previously worked on Tamil thriller, “Nimirndhu Nil”.

Upon completing Jayam’s project, Samuthirakani will commence work on his long delayed directorial, “Kitna”.