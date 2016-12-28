Jazz guitarist and mucisian Stanley Jordan to conduct performance in India on Feb 19

New Delhi, Dec 28: American jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan, whose technique involves tapping his fingers on the fret board with both hands, is all set to perform here next year.

As a part of the Jazz Yatra, organised by Teamwork Arts in association with Capital Jazz, the legendary musician will perform in the capital on February 19.

“Post our very successful Goa International Jazz Live Festival (GIJLF), we look forward to welcoming Stanley Jordon at Jazz Yatra this time,” said Teamwork Arts Managing Director Sanjoy Roy in a statement on Wednesday.

“A definitive event for jazz-lovers all through the 70s and 80s, the forthcoming Jazz Yatra will bring another of the jazz maestros to captivate Delhi audiences with the soundscapes of classic jazz wafting through the crisp winter air,” he said.

“The festival will put the classic back into jazz, recreating the raw energy, passion, and sheer genius of the analogue times through performances by Indian and international artistes.”

In November, Jazz India Circuit had new-age contemporary artistes from the genre at GIJLF.

According to the organisers, “Jazz Yatra is an endeavour to spread the word and sound of jazz across the country through various concerts that span the spectrum of the fascinating genre”.

–IANS