JD(U) rebukes tussle between AAP and Delhi Muncipal Corporation, says “people of Delhi just have god to look up to”

New Delhi, September 16: Speaking on the AAP- MCD blame game in the national capital over Chikungunya deaths, the Janata Dal (United) on Friday said that confusion persists in Delhi because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has no powers to execute even normal functions.

In a blistering attack, JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said there is no government in Delhi, as its Chief Minister does not even has the authority to buy a pen, and the tussle between LG and AAP government is making this difficult for the people off Delhi.

“In Delhi there is no government. In a government where the Chief Minister does not even have the power to buy a pen, where a chief minister cannot make transfers what kind of government is that,” said Alok.

“The High Court has given all power to LG there; this is why there is so much confusion in Delhi. No officers listens to the Chief Minister. The Delhi government does not exist,” he added.

Alok further extending support to the AAP government said that the Supreme Court should interfere in the matter for the betterment of residents of the national capital.

“The Supreme Court should immediately interfere in this matter. All powers are with LG, who is in America. The people of Delhi just have god to look up to,” said Alok.

The tussle between the Aam Admi Party and the BJP-dominated Municipal Corporation of Delhi got murkier after the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease reached to five in the national capital.

While Keriwal-led Delhi government said lack of preventive measures by the cooperation is the reason behind spike in cases of chikungunya , the MCD accused CM of providing no assistance in tackling the issue.