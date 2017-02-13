Jeep Compass India: 2017 jeep compass suv to be launch in August

Mumbai, Feb 13: The all-new Jeep Compass is set to debut in India this year. It would take on more than half a dozen sports utility vehicles (SUVs) priced in the range of Rs 25 lakh.

To be made out of the Ranjangaon plant near Pune, the Compass is the ‘C-SUV’ promised by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India. The compact SUV will take on the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

Though exact pricing of the Jeep Compass will be revealed at the time of launch, sources say the vehicle is expected to be priced at around Rs 25 lakh.

The Jeep Compass made its worldwide debut in Brazil on Monday and India will get the exact looking vehicle next year. Powertrain options may be fine tuned for Indian conditions, said sources.

As the Jeep would be made locally, a first of its kind, it would have a high degree of localisation. It will be powered by 17 powertrain options for consumers in around 100 countries.

FCA India started retail sales of the Jeep branded products a earlier this year with the launch of Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. Both models are brought to India as direct imports. While the Wrangler is priced at Rs 71.59 lakh, the starting price of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is Rs 93.64 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). So far, FCA India has opened one sales outlet in the country in Ahmedabad. Work at the outlets in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai is underway and the outlets would start operations in the next few weeks. These are amongst the ten outlets planned by the company. Company sources said, the Wrangler has seen the maximum buyer traction among the two so far.