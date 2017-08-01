Jeep Compass SUV has been finally launched in India as total of three variants

New Delhi,August1:The all-new Jeep Compass SUV has been finally launched in India with prices starting at a very competitive Rs 14.95 lakh for the entry-level Sport petrol and goes up to Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping diesel.

The Compass SUV is Jeep’s least expensive offering in the country, which is thanks to the model being locally produced at Fiat’s Ranjangaon facility. The all-new Jeep Compass SUV will be offered in a total of three variants – Sport, Longitude and Limited, and will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Set to take on some very popular selling models, here is everything you need to know about the all-new Jeep Compass.

Jeep Compass Petrol Prices:

Variants Price

Sport Rs 14,95,000

Limited Rs 18,70,000 (AT)

Limited Option Rs 19,40,000 (AT)

Jeep Compass Diesel Prices:

Variants Price

Sport Rs 15,45,000

Longitude Rs 16,45,000

Longitude Option Rs 17,35,000

Limited Rs 18,05,000

Limited Option Rs 18,75,000

Limited 4×4 Rs 19,95,000

Limited Option 4×4 Rs 20,65,000

The Jeep Compass shares its underpinnings with the Renegade, while the styling has been heavily borrowed from the premium Grand Cherokee SUV. The butch styling and iconic Jeep design is very much place and the SUV is extremely likeable to all. What does impress the most is the trademark Jeep grille, accentuated wheel arches and the LED treatment. The SUV sports projector headlamps, LED DRLs and LED headlamps, while the rear is finished with LED tail lights. The well designed alloy wheels look impressive and the paint options comprising five colours allows for a youthful appearance on the SUV. That said, the Compass is available in the shades of Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Hydro Blue, Vocal White and Hip Hop Black.

With respect to the interior, the cabin is well-equipped and comes with smart white leather upholstered seats that extends to the door as well. The overall dashboard layout is simplistic and functional, but elegant. The centre console boasts of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model also gets height adjustable driver’s seat, electronic parking assist, frequency sensing damping technology and a lot more.

In fact, Jeep India says the Compass gets over 50 safety features including hill start assist, full function Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Panic Brake Assist, Hydraulic Boost Failure Compensation and Electronic Roll Mitigation. The SUV comes with a total of six airbags.

The Jeep Compass SUV gets over 50 safety features

Power on the Jeep Compass SUV comes from two engine options. For petrol duties, there is a new 1.4-litre Multi-Air Turbo motor that makes 160 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic. Diesel power comes from the 2-litre Multijet oil burner tuned for 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is paired to only a 6-speed manual for now. This will be followed by the launch of the automatic trim later in the timeline. While the petrol motor will be available in only the 2WD guise, diesel will be offered in both 2WD and 4WD options. Both engines, Jeep says are scalable to BS-VI emission norms, making it future ready.

Jeep Compass Engine Specifications:

Specifications Petrol Diesel

Displacement 1.4-litre 2-litre

Max Power 160 bhp 170 bhp

Peak Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm

Transmission 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

Jeep India is offering 3 years/100,000 km warranty on the Compass. There is also FCA’s Mopar care with 3 year complimentary 24×7 Roadside Assistance. The service interval is at 15,000/1 year.

Jeep says the new Compass SUV has received over 38,000 enquiries while bookings stand at 5000. The company aims to operate out of around 50 dealerships across the country by this year end, while its service network comprises 48 centres across India. Deliveries of the Jeep Compass diesel will commence first, the company says while the petrol version will be delivered at a later date.